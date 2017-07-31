Former Myrtle Beach Pelican dealt in Chicago Cubs’ trade with Detroit Tigers

Former Myrtle Beach Pelican Jeimer Candelario was among the prospects the Chicago Cubs dealt to the Chicago White Sox in a pre-trade deadline deal Monday.
The Cubs acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Tigers in exchange for minor league infielders Candelario and Isaac Paredes and a player to be named later or cash.
Candelario played 82 games in Myrtle Beach – the Cubs’ Advanced Class-A affiliate – in 2015, batting .270 with five home runs and 39 RBIs before being promoted to Double-A Tennessee, where he hit .291 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 46 contests.
The 23-year-old has split time this season between the majors and minors, logging 11 games with the Cubs and 81 with Triple-A Iowa. With the Cubs, he has posted a .152 batting average while hitting one home run and driving in three. In Iowa, he’s hit at a .266 clip with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.
The switch-hitting third baseman got his first taste of the big leagues with Chicago in 2016, when he went 1-for-11 at the plate.
The addition of Wilson gives Cubs manager Joe Maddon another late-inning option in front of All-Star closer Wade Davis. The World Series champions had been searching for a veteran to back up catcher Willson Contreras since they cut Miguel Montero a month ago, and Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.
The Cubs won two of three in Milwaukee over the weekend to improve to 13-3 since the break and open a 2 1/2-game lead over the Brewers in the division. St. Louis was 4 1/2 back, with Pittsburgh 5 1/2 behind Chicago.
While Chicago has benefited from solid relief all season, the acquisition of Wilson will lessen the load on primary setup men Carl Edwards Jr., Koji Uehara, Hector Rondon and Pedro Strop. It also puts a third left-hander in the bullpen alongside Mike Montgomery and Brian Duensing.
“I think it really takes a burden off of a bunch of different guys, which I think is really helpful for Joe,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments