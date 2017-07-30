Myrtle Beach Pelicans drop twinbill against Potomac Nationals

Game 1 Final score
(At) Potomac Nationals 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2 (7)
Turning point
Jack Sundberg drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Ian Sagdal and Jakson Reetz each singled in runs as the Nationals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone, who went 2-for-3.
Decision takers
Winner: Potomac starter Luis Reyes (7-10), who allowed five hits and struck out five in five shutout innings.
Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch (4-9), who allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out four in five innings.
By the numbers
0Extra-base hits by Myrtle Beach
16Total hits
18Runners left on base
Game 2 Final score
(At) Potomac Nationals 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2 (7)
Turning point
With the Nationals trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Jack Sundberg singled in a pair of runs to give Potomac at walk-off victory.
Offensive star
Potomac’s Austin Davidson, who went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Potomac reliever Jordan Mills (2-1), who struck out three in two hitless innings.
Loser: Pelicans reliever Scott Effross (5-2), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.
By the numbers
2Total extra-base hits
10Total players left on base
14Total hits
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 56-50 (13-23 second half), Potomac 47-58 (14-21)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, 7 p.m. Monday
