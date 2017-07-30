Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Kellogg allowed one run in five innings in Game 2 on Sunday, earning a no-decision.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans drop twinbill against Potomac Nationals

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 30, 2017 8:48 PM

Game 1 Final score

(At) Potomac Nationals 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2 (7)

Turning point

Jack Sundberg drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Ian Sagdal and Jakson Reetz each singled in runs as the Nationals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone, who went 2-for-3.

Decision takers

Winner: Potomac starter Luis Reyes (7-10), who allowed five hits and struck out five in five shutout innings.

Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch (4-9), who allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out four in five innings.

By the numbers

0Extra-base hits by Myrtle Beach

16Total hits

18Runners left on base

Game 2 Final score

(At) Potomac Nationals 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2 (7)

Turning point

With the Nationals trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Jack Sundberg singled in a pair of runs to give Potomac at walk-off victory.

Offensive star

Potomac’s Austin Davidson, who went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Potomac reliever Jordan Mills (2-1), who struck out three in two hitless innings.

Loser: Pelicans reliever Scott Effross (5-2), who allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

2Total extra-base hits

10Total players left on base

14Total hits

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 56-50 (13-23 second half), Potomac 47-58 (14-21)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Frederick Keys, 7 p.m. Monday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

