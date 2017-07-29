Myrtle Beach Pelicans hold on to beat Potomac Nationals

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Potomac Nationals 4
Turning point
After the Nationals shorted the Pelicans’ lead from 5-0 to 5-4 in the seventh, Casey Bloomquist got Jack Sunberg to hit into a fielder’s choice double play and then got Austin Davison to ground out and end the threat.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Eddy Martinez, who hit his 13th home run of the season.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Duncan Robinson (2-2), who allowed four hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 shutout innings.
Loser: Nationals starter Joan Baez (1-7), who allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
3:12Game time
4Doubles by Potomac players
18Total hits
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 56-48 (13-21 second half), Potomac 45-58 (12-21)
On deck
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals (DH), 1:05 p.m. Sunday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments