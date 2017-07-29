Myrtle Beach’s Eddy Martinez hit his 13th home run of the season Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans hold on to beat Potomac Nationals

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 29, 2017 9:58 PM

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Potomac Nationals 4

Turning point

After the Nationals shorted the Pelicans’ lead from 5-0 to 5-4 in the seventh, Casey Bloomquist got Jack Sunberg to hit into a fielder’s choice double play and then got Austin Davison to ground out and end the threat.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Eddy Martinez, who hit his 13th home run of the season.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Duncan Robinson (2-2), who allowed four hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 shutout innings.

Loser: Nationals starter Joan Baez (1-7), who allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

3:12Game time

4Doubles by Potomac players

18Total hits

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 56-48 (13-21 second half), Potomac 45-58 (12-21)

On deck

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Potomac Nationals (DH), 1:05 p.m. Sunday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

