July 22, 2017 9:56 PM

Rucker tosses gem, opportunistic Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Down East Wood Ducks

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, Down East Wood Ducks 0

Turning point

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Roberto Caro was walked to plate the first run and the Pelicans added another on a sacrifice fly from Zack Short, and that proved to be plenty for the Myrtle Beach pitching staff.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia, who went 2-for-3.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Micahel Rucker (3-2), who allowed six hits and struck out seven in five shutout innings.

Loser: Wood Ducks starter Jonathan Hernandez (1-4), who allowed two unearned runs and struck out two in two innings.

By the numbers

0Earned runs in the game

2Total extra-base hits

11Strikeouts by Myrtle Beach pitchers

Keeping record

Down East 37-61 (13-16 second half), Myrtle Beach 55-43 (12-16)

On deck

Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 6:05 p.m. Saturday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

