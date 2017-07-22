Rucker tosses gem, opportunistic Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Down East Wood Ducks

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, Down East Wood Ducks 0
Turning point
With the bases loaded in the second inning, Roberto Caro was walked to plate the first run and the Pelicans added another on a sacrifice fly from Zack Short, and that proved to be plenty for the Myrtle Beach pitching staff.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia, who went 2-for-3.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Micahel Rucker (3-2), who allowed six hits and struck out seven in five shutout innings.
Loser: Wood Ducks starter Jonathan Hernandez (1-4), who allowed two unearned runs and struck out two in two innings.
By the numbers
0Earned runs in the game
2Total extra-base hits
11Strikeouts by Myrtle Beach pitchers
Keeping record
Down East 37-61 (13-16 second half), Myrtle Beach 55-43 (12-16)
On deck
Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 6:05 p.m. Saturday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295
