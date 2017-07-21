Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Friday.
July 21, 2017 9:58 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans unable to keep up with Down East Wood Ducks

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Down East Wood Ducks 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Turning point

Josh Altmann drove in a run on a fielding error and Preston Scott drove in another on a groundout as the Wood Ducks manufactured a couple runs to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins, who had the team’s lone RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Down East starter Richelson Pena (7-4), who allowed one run on five hits and struck out three in seven innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (6-6), who allowed five runs (two earned) and struck out two in five innings.

By the numbers

2Errors by Myrtle Beach

5Scoreless innings after the fourth

14RBIs on the season for Higgins

Keeping record

Down East 37-60 (13-15 second half), Myrtle Beach 54-43 (11-16)

On deck

Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Saturday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

