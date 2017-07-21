Myrtle Beach Pelicans unable to keep up with Down East Wood Ducks

Final score
Down East Wood Ducks 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
Turning point
Josh Altmann drove in a run on a fielding error and Preston Scott drove in another on a groundout as the Wood Ducks manufactured a couple runs to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s P.J. Higgins, who had the team’s lone RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Down East starter Richelson Pena (7-4), who allowed one run on five hits and struck out three in seven innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (6-6), who allowed five runs (two earned) and struck out two in five innings.
By the numbers
2Errors by Myrtle Beach
5Scoreless innings after the fourth
14RBIs on the season for Higgins
Keeping record
Down East 37-60 (13-15 second half), Myrtle Beach 54-43 (11-16)
On deck
Down East Wood Ducks at Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 7:05 p.m. Saturday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments