Myrtle Beach pitcher Scott Effross’ effort Thursday night helped the Pelicans split a doubleheader with Down East.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

July 20, 2017 11:52 PM

Effross hurls gem to help Pelicans salvage split of doubleheader against Down East

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Game 1

Final score

Down East Wood Ducks 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Turning point

Down East jumped all over starter Ryan Kellogg, scoring five runs in the first inning. Despite a late rally by Myrtle Beach, that early outburst proved more than enough for the Wood Ducks to hold on for the win.

Offensive star

Down East right fielder Preston Scott was 2-for-3 in the game, scoring one and bringing in another.

Decision takers

Winner: Grant Zawadzki (1-0) was credited with the win after going three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out two during his time on the mound.

Loser: Ryan Kellogg (3-7) lasted less than an inning for the Pelicans, ceding five runs on six hits. After the game, he was sent to the seven-day disabled list.

Game 2

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Down East Wood Ducks 0

Turning point

With the Pelicans clinging to a 1-0 lead, Eddy Martinez’s two-run homer allowed the club to extend their lead, one that would prove too tall for Down East on this night.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an RBI in a winning effort.

Decision takers

Winner: Scott Effross (5-1) went five innings, scattering two hits and not allowing a run. He struck out four.

Loser: Steven Bruce (2-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits in a losing effort.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 11-15 in the second half of the Carolina League season, while Down East moves to 12-15.

On deck

The same two teams take the field Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark for the third of a five-game set. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

