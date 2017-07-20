Effross hurls gem to help Pelicans salvage split of doubleheader against Down East

Game 1
Final score
Down East Wood Ducks 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3
Turning point
Down East jumped all over starter Ryan Kellogg, scoring five runs in the first inning. Despite a late rally by Myrtle Beach, that early outburst proved more than enough for the Wood Ducks to hold on for the win.
Offensive star
Down East right fielder Preston Scott was 2-for-3 in the game, scoring one and bringing in another.
Decision takers
Winner: Grant Zawadzki (1-0) was credited with the win after going three innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He struck out two during his time on the mound.
Loser: Ryan Kellogg (3-7) lasted less than an inning for the Pelicans, ceding five runs on six hits. After the game, he was sent to the seven-day disabled list.
Game 2
Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Down East Wood Ducks 0
Turning point
With the Pelicans clinging to a 1-0 lead, Eddy Martinez’s two-run homer allowed the club to extend their lead, one that would prove too tall for Down East on this night.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an RBI in a winning effort.
Decision takers
Winner: Scott Effross (5-1) went five innings, scattering two hits and not allowing a run. He struck out four.
Loser: Steven Bruce (2-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits in a losing effort.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 11-15 in the second half of the Carolina League season, while Down East moves to 12-15.
On deck
The same two teams take the field Friday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark for the third of a five-game set. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
