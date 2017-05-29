Myrtle Beach’s Robert Garcia hit a two-run home run Monday.
May 29, 2017 8:23 PM

Garcia powers Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Carolina Mudcats

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, (at) Carolina Mudcats 3

Turning point

The Pelicans scored four runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run by Robert Garcia to build a 4-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Offensive star

Garcia, who also scored two runs out of the nine hole.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (3-3), who allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Loser: Mudcats starter Cody Ponce (5-4), who allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out eight in five innings.

By the numbers

2 1/2Games separating Myrtle Beach, Carolina and Buies Creek in the Carolina League Southern Division standings

14Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

24Total strikeouts in the game

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 28-24, Carolina Mudcats 27-24

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

