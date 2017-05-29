Garcia powers Myrtle Beach Pelicans past Carolina Mudcats

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, (at) Carolina Mudcats 3
Turning point
The Pelicans scored four runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run by Robert Garcia to build a 4-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Offensive star
Garcia, who also scored two runs out of the nine hole.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (3-3), who allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven in five innings.
Loser: Mudcats starter Cody Ponce (5-4), who allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out eight in five innings.
By the numbers
2 1/2Games separating Myrtle Beach, Carolina and Buies Creek in the Carolina League Southern Division standings
14Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
24Total strikeouts in the game
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 28-24, Carolina Mudcats 27-24
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
