Myrtle Beach starter Adbert Alzolay had another strong outing, going six innings and giving up only one run to lift his team to a win. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 27, 2017 9:36 PM

Pelicans score early and often, Alzolay cruises in Pelicans win over Carolina Mudcats

By Joe L. Hughes II

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, Carolina Mudcats 2

Turning point

Myrtle Beach quickly seized advantage of the second of this three-game set in the first couple of innings, quickly putting host Carolina in a six-run hole. In the opening frame, a sacrifice fly by first baseman Matt Rose allowed one run to score. Designated hitter Tyler Alamo’s double did the large share of the damage, scoring two. In the second, the Pelicans went station to station, taking advantage of timely hitting and Mudcats miscues to put three more on the board.

Offensive star

Taking over the role as Pelicans leadoff hitter, second baseman Bryant Flete set the tone by going 2-for-4, with a home run and two RBIs. He also scored three runs and reached courtesy of a walk.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Adbert Alzolay (5-1) continued a solid string of starts, yielding two runs on four hits in six innings of work. He struck out four in a winning effort.

Loser: Carolina starter Conor Harber (1-5) lasted less than two innings, allowing six runs on three hits, walking four Pelican batters.

By the numbers

0 Number of runs given up in three innings of relief by the Myrtle Beach bullpen.

24 Number of RBIs for the Pelicans’ Matt Rose and Daniel Spingola this season.

60 Pitches of the 80 thrown by Myrtle Beach’s Adbert Alzolay that went for strikes in Saturday’s win over Carolina.

Keeping record

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans moves to 27-23 on the season, moving them back ahead of the Carolina Mudcats (26-23) in the Carolina League’s Southern Division by a half-game.

On deck

The Carolina League foes continue their four-game set with a matchup between Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch (0-4, 5.45 ERA) and Jordan Yamamoto (0-0, 2.08 ERA). First pitch at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C., is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Sports Videos