Ryan Kellogg fires a pitch toward home plate during a game earlier this season for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
May 26, 2017 10:27 PM

Carolina ace Burnes stifles Pelicans, allows Mudcats to take series opener

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Final score

Carolina Mudcats 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Turning point

With Friday’s game tied at a run apiece in the second, Carolina took full control by crossing the plate twice in the frame. Consecutive doubles by Lucas Erceg and Trent Clark scratched one across, with a Weston Wilson base hit bringing in another two batters later.

Offensive star

Carolina center fielder Corey Ray was 2-for-4 on the night with a home run and two RBIs on the night, setting the pace en route to a Mudcats victory.

Decision takers

Winner: Corbin Burnes (5-0) went six innings for Carolina, giving up a run on two hits to pick up the win. He struck out six Myrtle Beach batters while walking only one.

Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Ryan Kellogg (1-3) gave up four runs —three earned — on six hits in a losing effort. He struck out four Carolina batters in the game.

By the numbers

1.05 The earned run average (ERA) of Carolina starter Corbin Burnes following Friday night’s contest.

4 Myrtle Beach’s number of hits in the game. Only two of those base hits came on the Mudcats’ Burnes in six innings of work.

3 Where the Pelicans sit in the Carolina League’s Southern Division following Friday night’s loss.

Keeping record

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fall to 26-23 on the season, while the Carolina Mudcats move a half-game ahead of their Carolina League foes at 26-22.

On deck

Myrtle Beach continues its series with Carolina, first pitch from Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C., coming at 5 p.m. The Pelicans will send right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-1, 2.68 ERA) to the bump in an effort to even the series, while the Mudcats will send Conor Harber (1-4, 4.28 ERA).

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Sports Videos