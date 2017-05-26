Carolina ace Burnes stifles Pelicans, allows Mudcats to take series opener

Final score
Carolina Mudcats 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3
Turning point
With Friday’s game tied at a run apiece in the second, Carolina took full control by crossing the plate twice in the frame. Consecutive doubles by Lucas Erceg and Trent Clark scratched one across, with a Weston Wilson base hit bringing in another two batters later.
Offensive star
Carolina center fielder Corey Ray was 2-for-4 on the night with a home run and two RBIs on the night, setting the pace en route to a Mudcats victory.
Decision takers
Winner: Corbin Burnes (5-0) went six innings for Carolina, giving up a run on two hits to pick up the win. He struck out six Myrtle Beach batters while walking only one.
Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Ryan Kellogg (1-3) gave up four runs —three earned — on six hits in a losing effort. He struck out four Carolina batters in the game.
By the numbers
1.05 The earned run average (ERA) of Carolina starter Corbin Burnes following Friday night’s contest.
4 Myrtle Beach’s number of hits in the game. Only two of those base hits came on the Mudcats’ Burnes in six innings of work.
3 Where the Pelicans sit in the Carolina League’s Southern Division following Friday night’s loss.
Keeping record
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fall to 26-23 on the season, while the Carolina Mudcats move a half-game ahead of their Carolina League foes at 26-22.
On deck
Myrtle Beach continues its series with Carolina, first pitch from Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C., coming at 5 p.m. The Pelicans will send right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-1, 2.68 ERA) to the bump in an effort to even the series, while the Mudcats will send Conor Harber (1-4, 4.28 ERA).
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
