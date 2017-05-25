Myrtle Beach Pelicans left fielder and Chicago Cubs top prospect Eloy Jimenez hit a grand slam Thursday night, part of an 11-run inning for the club in a win over Winston-Salem
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 25, 2017 10:31 PM

Pelicans score 11 runs in opening frame, cruise to series sweep of Winston-Salem

By Joe L. Hughes II

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 11, Winston-Salem Dash 4

Turning point

Falling behind in the first inning for the third consecutive game in the series, Myrtle Beach responded by posting 11 runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. The Pelicans had eight hits in the inning, highlighted by a grand slam courtesy of top prospect Eloy Jimenez over the left field wall.

Offensive star

Jimenez went 2-for-5 in the game, scoring a run while bringing in five to help the Pelicans earn a series sweep of the Dash.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Oscar De La Cruz (4-2) worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He struck out 10 in the game, while walking two.

Loser: Winston-Salem starter Luis Martinez (0-1) was unable to make it out the first inning, yielding eight runs on four hits. He also walked three Myrtle Beach batters.

By the numbers

1 Hit by the Pelicans after the first inning. In the opening frame alone, the club earned eight hits en route to 11 runs.

3 Eloy Jimenez’s grand slam in the first inning was the third home run for the Chicago Cubs’ prospect in two weeks of play in the Carolina League.

10 Number of batters struck out by Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz in Thursday night’s win over Winston-Salem.

Keeping record

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans up their record to 26-22 on the season, while Winston-Salem falls to 14-34.

On deck

Myrtle Beach heads to Zebulon, N.C., for its first meeting of the season with the Carolina Mudcats. The Pelicans will send Ryan Kellogg to the mound in the series opener, taking on Carolina’s Corbin Burnes. Coming into Friday night’s contest, Burnes is 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

