Pelicans brave elements, early deficits to sweep Winston-Salem in doubleheader

Game One
Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3 (F/8)
Turning point
In the midst of a driving rain storm, Myrtle Beach second baseman Andruw Monasterio’s line drive to the left field wall with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth allowed the Pelicans to walk off with a come-from-behind win over Winston-Salem.
Offensive star
Monasterio’s clutch hit also allowed him to be the only Myrtle Beach hitter with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk to his credit.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Pedro Aruajo (1-0) worked the eighth, giving up a hit and two walks to load the bases. However, a pair of strikeouts played a key role in him getting out of the frame.
Loser: The Dash’s Jack Charleston (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits while walking four en route to allowing the game’s winning run.
By the numbers
4 Unanswered runs by the Pelicans to come back and take the first game in Wednesday’s doubleheader with Winston-Salem.
7 Innings pitched by Myrtle Beach starter Justin Steele. While he did not earn a decision in the game, he gave up three runs on eight hits, while striking out five. He did not walk a batter.
28 Duration in minutes of rain delay prior to first pitch in first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader between Myrtle Beach and Winston-Salem.
Game Two
Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Turning point
Down two runs in the second, the Pelicans scratched two runs across to tie things up courtesy of base hits by Trent Giambrone and Adonis Paula. The following inning, a walk by Bryant Flete to lead things off allowed Myrtle Beach to manufacture the game-winning run. In their half of the third, a P.J. Higgins bunt and Daniel Spingola groundout advanced the runner.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Pelicans in a winning effort.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Casey Bloomquist worked two innings of hitless ball, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.
Loser: Winston-Salem starter Max Beatty (2-4) went four innings, scattering four hits and yielding three runs.
By the numbers
2 Strikeouts by Myrtle Beach batters in Game Two of the doubleheader.
4 Number of hits earned by each side in the final game of Wednesday night’s doubleheader.
10 Groundball outs by Myrtle Beach pitchers in Wednesday’s nightcap.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach’s sweep improves its record to 25-22, while Winston-Salem falls to 14-33 on the season.
On deck
The same two teams face off in the final game of a three-game set at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments