Myrtle Beach bullpen falters as Salem rallies for series-clinching win

Final score
(At) Salem Red Sox 10, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5
Turning point
Trailing 4-0, the Red Sox pulled ahead with a five-run sixth inning that was highlighted by a two-run single by Jordan Betts and RBI singles from Trenton Kemp and Mike Meyers. Salem then added five more in the seventh and eighth inning combined to pull away.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Bryant Flete, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Decision takers
Winner: Red Sox reliever Jordan Weems (5-1), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in two innings.
Loser: Pelicans reliever Marc Huberman (0-1), who allowed five runs on five hits and struck out two in two innings.
By the numbers
4Total errors in the game
9Runs allowed by Myrtle Beach relievers
23Total hits in the game
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 23-22, Salem 28-16
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
