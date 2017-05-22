Myrtle Beach’s Bryant Flete drove in two runs Monday.
Myrtle Beach’s Bryant Flete drove in two runs Monday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Myrtle Beach’s Bryant Flete drove in two runs Monday. Larry Kave Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 22, 2017 4:18 PM

Myrtle Beach bullpen falters as Salem rallies for series-clinching win

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

(At) Salem Red Sox 10, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5

Turning point

Trailing 4-0, the Red Sox pulled ahead with a five-run sixth inning that was highlighted by a two-run single by Jordan Betts and RBI singles from Trenton Kemp and Mike Meyers. Salem then added five more in the seventh and eighth inning combined to pull away.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Bryant Flete, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Red Sox reliever Jordan Weems (5-1), who allowed one run on two hits and struck out one in two innings.

Loser: Pelicans reliever Marc Huberman (0-1), who allowed five runs on five hits and struck out two in two innings.

By the numbers

4Total errors in the game

9Runs allowed by Myrtle Beach relievers

23Total hits in the game

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 23-22, Salem 28-16

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday 0:05

100 lucky kids get free bikes as Pelicans celebrate Splash's birthday
A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season 1:19

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash 0:57

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash

View More Video

Sports Videos