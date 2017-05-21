Pelicans ride big seventh inning to win over Red Sox

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Salem Red Sox 1
Turning point
Trailing 1-0, the Pelicans scored five runs in the seventh, highlighted by solo home runs by Eddy Martinez and Matt Rose, to pull away.
Offensive star
Martinez, who went 1-for-2.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Adbert Alzolay (4-1), who allowed one run on one hit and struck out eight in six innings.
Loser: Salem reliever Austin Glorius (2-1), who allowed five runs on five hits in one inning.
By the numbers
0Pelicans batters with more than one hit
2Total hits by Salem
2.68Alzolay’s ERA
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 23-21, Salem 27-16
David Wetzel
