May 21, 2017 5:07 PM

Pelicans ride big seventh inning to win over Red Sox

By David Wetzel

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, (at) Salem Red Sox 1

Turning point

Trailing 1-0, the Pelicans scored five runs in the seventh, highlighted by solo home runs by Eddy Martinez and Matt Rose, to pull away.

Offensive star

Martinez, who went 1-for-2.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Adbert Alzolay (4-1), who allowed one run on one hit and struck out eight in six innings.

Loser: Salem reliever Austin Glorius (2-1), who allowed five runs on five hits in one inning.

By the numbers

0Pelicans batters with more than one hit

2Total hits by Salem

2.68Alzolay’s ERA

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 23-21, Salem 27-16

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

