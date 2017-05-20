Salem explodes in consecutive innings to blow past Myrtle Beach

Final score
(At) Salem Red Sox 9, Myrtle Beach 2
Turning point
After Michael Chavis homered to tie the game at 2, Jhon Nunez singled in two more runs as the Red Sox created some distance. Salem then added five more runs in the seventh to pull away.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4.
Decision takers
Winner: Matthew Kent (3-2), who allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five in seven innings.
Loser: Casey Bloomquist (2-4), who allowed seven runs on seven hits in one inning.
By the numbers
2Home runs by Chavis on Saturday
8Runs scored by Salem in the sixth and seventh innings combined
12Hits allowed by Pelicans pitchers
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 22-21, Salem 27-15
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
