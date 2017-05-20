Myrtle Beach’s Eloy Jiminez drove in two runs Saturday.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Salem explodes in consecutive innings to blow past Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 20, 2017 10:21 PM

Final score

(At) Salem Red Sox 9, Myrtle Beach 2

Turning point

After Michael Chavis homered to tie the game at 2, Jhon Nunez singled in two more runs as the Red Sox created some distance. Salem then added five more runs in the seventh to pull away.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Matthew Kent (3-2), who allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Loser: Casey Bloomquist (2-4), who allowed seven runs on seven hits in one inning.

By the numbers

2Home runs by Chavis on Saturday

8Runs scored by Salem in the sixth and seventh innings combined

12Hits allowed by Pelicans pitchers

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 22-21, Salem 27-15

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

