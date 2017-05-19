Myrtle Beach Pelicans outlasted by Salem Red Sox

Final score
(At) Salem Red Sox 7, Myrtle Beach 6 (10)
Turning point
Tate Matheny singled in Steven Reveles in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Red Sox reliever Trevor Kelley (1-0), allowed struck out two in two hitless innings.
Loser: Myrtle Beach reliever Scott Effross (1-1), who allowed one run on one hit and struck out one batter in one inning.
By the numbers
.328The batting average of Myrtle Beach’s Daniel Spingola
7RBIs by the Red Sox
22Total hits
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 22-20, Salem 26-15
