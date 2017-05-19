Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Friday.
May 19, 2017 10:43 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans outlasted by Salem Red Sox

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

(At) Salem Red Sox 7, Myrtle Beach 6 (10)

Turning point

Tate Matheny singled in Steven Reveles in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Red Sox reliever Trevor Kelley (1-0), allowed struck out two in two hitless innings.

Loser: Myrtle Beach reliever Scott Effross (1-1), who allowed one run on one hit and struck out one batter in one inning.

By the numbers

.328The batting average of Myrtle Beach’s Daniel Spingola

7RBIs by the Red Sox

22Total hits

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 22-20, Salem 26-15

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

