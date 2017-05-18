Alamo, Rose power Pelicans to win over Buies Creek to salvage final game of series

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Buies Creek Astros 1
Turning point
Down 1-0 to Buies Creek in the second, right fielder Eddy Martinez was able to reach base on an error by Astros shortstop Anibal Sierra. This set the stage for designated hitter Tyler Alamo, who sent the 3-1 delivery of Matt Bower over the left field wall for a home run. The two-run blast gave the Pelicans a lead they would not relinquish, allowing them to salvage the final contest in their four-game set with Buies Creek.
Offensive star
While Alamo’s blast gave Myrtle Beach the lead for good, it was first baseman Matt Rose’s hits that did the most damage on Thursday night. He was 2-for-3 on the night, with a home run and three RBIs for the Pelicans in a winning effort.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Justin Steele (2-3) went six innings, giving up one run on six hits to pick up his first win in a few weeks. He struck out six Buies Creek batters while walking two.
Loser: Buies Creek’s Matt Bower (2-1) scattered six runs — five earned — on six hits over the course of 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four Myrtle Beach batters in a losing effort.
By the numbers
5 This is the fifth win for the Pelicans in 14 matchups with Buies Creek.
15 Out of Myrtle Beach first baseman Matt Rose’s 25 base hits this season, 15 have gone for extra bases — nine doubles and six for home runs
35 Days between wins for the Pelicans’ starting pitcher on Thursday, Justin Steele. His last win before his result against Buies Creek came April 13 in a victory over Lynchburg
Keeping record
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans up their record to 22-19 on the season, three games behind Buies Creek (25-16) in the Carolina League’s Southern Division.
On deck
Myrtle Beach makes its first visit to Salem, Va., for a four-game set with the Red Sox, holders of the Carolina League’s best record. Coming off his best start of the season, Oscar De La Cruz goes to the mound for the Pelicans. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
