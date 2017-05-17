Pelican blunders continue team’s struggles against Carolina League foe Buies Creek

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
In the second, Buies Creek loaded the bases courtesy of solid work at the plate and bad decisions by the Pelicans.
Anibal Sierra started the frame with a double, advancing to third by way of an Arturo Michelena — who reached base on Hatch’s attempt to take out the lead runner — sacrifice bunt. Hatch would load the bases two batters later by way of a walk to Ryan Birk, with a free pass to the following batter Jake Rogers allowing the Astros to take a 2-1 lead. Kyle Tucker’s single a hitter later would plate two more, giving them what would prove to be an insurmountable advantage.
Offensive star
Buies Creek right fielder Kyle Ticker was 2-for-4 with three RBIs on the night, helping ensure the Astros of another series with at Ticket Return.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
Decision takers
Winner: Buies Creek starter Brett Adcock (1-1) went five innings, scattering three hits while yielding two runs in a winning effort. He struck out four Myrtle Beach batters while walking two.
Loser: Myrtle Beach’s Thomas Hatch (0-4) went five innings, giving up five runs — four earned — on five hits. While he struck out seven, the Pelicans starter walked four.
By the numbers
7 Walks by Myrtle Beach pitchers in Wednesday’s game with Buies Creek
9 Losses by the Pelicans to Buies Creek this season. The club has a total of 10 to all other Carolina League competition
23 The combined number of runners left on base by Buies Creek and Myrtle Beach on Wednesday
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach falls to 21-19 for the season, four games behind Buies Creek (25-15) in the Carolina League’s Southern Division.
