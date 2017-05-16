Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut down by Buies Creek Astros

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
Turning point
Jason Martin hit a two-run home run in the second at-bat of the game and the Astros added two more in the second to built an early 4-0 lead.
Offensive star
Martin, whose lone hit was a home run.
Decision takers
Winner: Buies Creek starter Hector Perez (2-1), who allowed five hits and struck out seven in six shutout innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay (3-1), who allowed four runs on three hits and struck out seven in seven innings.
By the numbers
1.72Perez’s ERA
6Martin’s home run total
19Total strikeouts
Keeping record
Buies Creek 24-15, Myrtle Beach 21-18
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
