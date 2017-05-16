Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges went 2-for-4 Tuesday.
May 16, 2017 9:43 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut down by Buies Creek Astros

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Buies Creek Astros 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1

Turning point

Jason Martin hit a two-run home run in the second at-bat of the game and the Astros added two more in the second to built an early 4-0 lead.

Offensive star

Martin, whose lone hit was a home run.

Decision takers

Winner: Buies Creek starter Hector Perez (2-1), who allowed five hits and struck out seven in six shutout innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay (3-1), who allowed four runs on three hits and struck out seven in seven innings.

By the numbers

1.72Perez’s ERA

6Martin’s home run total

19Total strikeouts

Keeping record

Buies Creek 24-15, Myrtle Beach 21-18

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

