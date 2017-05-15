Buies Creek Astros get past Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
After seeing a 2-0 lead over the Pelicans erased in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jason Martin doubled in a run and Myles Straw plated another with a double as the Astros went up 4-2 in the eighth.
Offensive star
Pelicans DH Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.
Decision takers
Winner: Buies Creek reliever Sebastian Kessay (3-1), who allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one in an inning.
Loser: Myrtle Beach reliever Tommy Thorpe (2-2), who allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in 2 1/2 innings.
By the numbers
.455Eloy Jimenez’s batting average thus far with the Pelicans
2Games Buies Creek leads Myrtle Beach by in the Carolina League Southern Division
9Strikeouts by Astros pitchers
Keeping record
Buies Creek 23-15, Myrtle Beach 21-17
