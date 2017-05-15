Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Buies Creek Astros get past Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

Final score

Buies Creek Astros 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

After seeing a 2-0 lead over the Pelicans erased in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jason Martin doubled in a run and Myles Straw plated another with a double as the Astros went up 4-2 in the eighth.

Offensive star

Pelicans DH Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Decision takers

Winner: Buies Creek reliever Sebastian Kessay (3-1), who allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one in an inning.

Loser: Myrtle Beach reliever Tommy Thorpe (2-2), who allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in 2 1/2 innings.

By the numbers

.455Eloy Jimenez’s batting average thus far with the Pelicans

2Games Buies Creek leads Myrtle Beach by in the Carolina League Southern Division

9Strikeouts by Astros pitchers

Keeping record

Buies Creek 23-15, Myrtle Beach 21-17

