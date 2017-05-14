Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally to take marathon doubleheader vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

Game 1
Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Lynchburg Hillcats 0
Turning point
The Pelicans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Eloy Jimenez and three-run home run by Eddy Martinez.
Offensive star
Martinez, whose lone hit proved to be the big blow.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (3-2), who allowed five hits in a shutout.
Loser: Lynchburg starter Matt Esparza (2-3), who allowed six runs on six hits in four innings.
By the numbers
1Extra-base hits by Lynchburg
2Hits by Chicago Cubs top prospect Eloy Jimenez in his debut with the Pelicans this season
2Home runs by the Pelicans on Sunday, as Matt Rose also went deep
Game 2
Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Lynchburg Hillcats 4
Turning point
Daniel Spingola doubled in three runs to highlight a four-run seventh in which the Pelicans tied the game at 4, setting the stage for a 13th-inning walk-off walk by Eloy Jimenez that gave Myrtle Beach a win in a marathon game.
Offensive star
Spingola, who finished 3-for-5
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans reliever Kyle Miller (2-1), who tossed two hitless innings.
Loser: Hillcats reliever Justin Garcia (1-1), who allowed one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.
By the numbers
5Scoreless innings after the game went to extras
20Innings plays in both games combined Sunday
21Straight batters retired by Pelicans pitchers to end the game
Keeping record
Lynchburg 17-17, Myrtle Beach 21-16
Up next
Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Monday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
