Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 14, 2017 9:41 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally to take marathon doubleheader vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

By David Wetzel

Game 1

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Lynchburg Hillcats 0

Turning point

The Pelicans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Eloy Jimenez and three-run home run by Eddy Martinez.

Offensive star

Martinez, whose lone hit proved to be the big blow.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (3-2), who allowed five hits in a shutout.

Loser: Lynchburg starter Matt Esparza (2-3), who allowed six runs on six hits in four innings.

By the numbers

1Extra-base hits by Lynchburg

2Hits by Chicago Cubs top prospect Eloy Jimenez in his debut with the Pelicans this season

2Home runs by the Pelicans on Sunday, as Matt Rose also went deep

Game 2

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5, Lynchburg Hillcats 4

Turning point

Daniel Spingola doubled in three runs to highlight a four-run seventh in which the Pelicans tied the game at 4, setting the stage for a 13th-inning walk-off walk by Eloy Jimenez that gave Myrtle Beach a win in a marathon game.

Offensive star

Spingola, who finished 3-for-5

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliever Kyle Miller (2-1), who tossed two hitless innings.

Loser: Hillcats reliever Justin Garcia (1-1), who allowed one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

5Scoreless innings after the game went to extras

20Innings plays in both games combined Sunday

21Straight batters retired by Pelicans pitchers to end the game

Keeping record

Lynchburg 17-17, Myrtle Beach 21-16

Up next

Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Monday

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

