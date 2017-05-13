Another former Myrtle Beach Pelican promoted to majors, gets start with Chicago Cubs

Yet another Myrtle Beach Pelicans alumni has made it to the majors.
Ian Happ, who played part of last season here, was promoted to the Chicago Cubs’ roster Saturday and started in right field.
Happ, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the Cubs’ No 2 prospect and 23rd in all of baseball.
He is the 149th former Pelican to make it to the major leagues, and the fourth this season.
Happ was drafted ninth overall by Chicago in 2015.
He batted .296 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 69 games with the Pelicans before being promoted to Double-A Tennessee last season.
Happ started this season with Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .298 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 26 games before being promoted to the big-league club.
