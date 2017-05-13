Chicago Cubs’ top prospect bringing his talents to Myrtle Beach

The Chicago Cubs’ top prospect is coming to town.
Eloy Jimenez has been assigned to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from Extended Spring Training, where he returned to the field after suffering a bone bruise in his right (throwing) shoulder during an exhibition game in March.
Deemed ready for full competition, the highly touted outfielder will begin his 2017 campaign with the Pelicans. According to MLB.com, Jimenez is ranked the 10th-best prospect in all of baseball.
Jimenez played for Myrtle Beach during the Mills Cup Championship Series in 2016, when the Pelicans brought home the title for the second straight season.
Before joining Myrtle Beach in 2016, Jimenez played at Low-A South Bend, where he led the Midwest League with 40 doubles and a .532 slugging percentage to earn the circuit’s MVP honors. The 20-year-old also was named Chicago Cubs Minor League Player of the Year last season.
