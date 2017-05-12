Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 12, 2017 9:55 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans fall short against Lynchburg Hillcats

By David Wetzel

Final score

Lynchburg Hillcats 3, (at) Myrtle Beach 1

Turning point

The Hillcats built a 3-0 lead in the fourth, when the first run scored on a throwing error and two more were plated on a single by Willi Castro.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose, who was 1-for-3 and drove in the Pelicans’ lone run.

Decision takers

Winner: Hillcats starter Shao-Ching Chiang (5-1), who allowed one run on five hits and struck out two in seven innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (1-3), who allowed three unearned runs on five hits and struck out three in five innings.

By the numbers

3Combined extra-base hits

6Combined hits from Lynchburg’s Sam Haggerty and Connor Marabell

8Hillcats’ runners left on base

Keeping record

Lynchburg 17-15, Myrtle Beach 19-16

Up next

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Saturday

