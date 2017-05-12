Myrtle Beach Pelicans fall short against Lynchburg Hillcats

Final score
Lynchburg Hillcats 3, (at) Myrtle Beach 1
Turning point
The Hillcats built a 3-0 lead in the fourth, when the first run scored on a throwing error and two more were plated on a single by Willi Castro.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose, who was 1-for-3 and drove in the Pelicans’ lone run.
Decision takers
Winner: Hillcats starter Shao-Ching Chiang (5-1), who allowed one run on five hits and struck out two in seven innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Justin Steele (1-3), who allowed three unearned runs on five hits and struck out three in five innings.
By the numbers
3Combined extra-base hits
6Combined hits from Lynchburg’s Sam Haggerty and Connor Marabell
8Hillcats’ runners left on base
Keeping record
Lynchburg 17-15, Myrtle Beach 19-16
Up next
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Saturday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
