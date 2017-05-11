Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 11, 2017 11:16 PM

Flete comes just shy of cycle as Pelicans work way to series win in Winston-Salem

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9, Winston-Salem Dash 7

Turning point

Up a run with a runner on and two out in the seventh, Pelicans second baseman Bryant Flete’s home run would provide the club with a much needed cushion allowing it to secure a series win in Winston-Salem.

Offensive star

His name may be found at the bottom of the batting order, but Myrtle Beach second baseman Bryant Flete’s contribution Thursday night tops the list of reasons the team came out with a 9-7 victory over Winston-Salem. He went 3-for-4 in the game, with a double and home run to his credit — a mere triple shy of the cycle — and four RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Kyle Miller (1-1) went three innings, scattering four hits while giving up one run. He also had three strikeouts a winning effort.

Loser: Winston-Salem pitcher Tanner Banks (5-2) allowed 12 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three batters in the game.

By the numbers

6 Extra base hits by the Pelicans in Thursday’s win over Winston-Salem

7 Innings of relief offered by the Myrtle Beach bullpen in Thursday’s win over the Dash

10 Strikeouts by the Pelicans’ pitching staff against Winston-Salem on Thursday

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach moves to 19-15, one game behind Carolina League Southern Division leader Buies Creek. Meanwhile, Winston-Salem falls to 12-22 for the season, the worst record on the circuit.

Up next

Myrtle Beach welcomes the Lynchburg Hillcats for a three-game set over the weekend at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The series opener is set for 7:05 p.m., with Justin Steele going to the mound for the Pelicans. Shao-Ching Chiang will get the ball for Lynchburg.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

