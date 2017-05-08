Week in review: Buies Creek blowout ends fruitless week for Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Welcome to the fourth installment of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ baseball Week in Review. Each week, I will take a look back at the Pelicans’ performances, pull out some of those who stood out from the rest and provide a preview for the following week of baseball in the Carolina League.
The week that was…
A stretch that began with such optimism finished with a resounding thud for Myrtle Beach, visiting Buies Creek using TicketReturn.com at Pelicans Ballpark as its own personal launching pad.
The Astros hit seven home runs Sunday — including three courtesy of center fielder Jason Martin — in a 12-6 rout. As of a result of the loss, the Pelicans missed out on a chance to score a series win over the Carolina League’s Southern Division leaders, along with earning a winning week.
After Monday’s action was rained out, the Pelicans were swept in a Tuesday doubleheader at Frederick, though the club was able to salvage the three-game set with a 4-3 win the following afternoon.
Buies Creek began this past weekend’s series with a 9-4 win Thursday over Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans responded with 4-2 and 8-4 wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before settling for a split in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss.
Myrtle Beach is 17-14, three games behind Buies Creek in the Carolina League’s Southern Division.
Player of the week
First baseman Matt Rose: Activated from the 7-day disabled list on Thursday following a left arm injury, the Palm Beach, Fla., native returned to the Pelicans’ lineup with a vengeance.
Rose was 6-for-16, scoring four runs while bringing in three more. He also had two doubles and a home run.
For the season, the Myrtle Beach first baseman is batting .250 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. Also on his resumé is six doubles in 21 games.
Pitcher of the week
Right-hander Casey Bloomquist: Called upon to stop the bleeding early in this past Wednesday’s contest with Frederick, Casey Bloomquist’s effort instead helped spark a rally. The right-handed pitcher went 3 1/3 innings without giving up a hit or issuing a walk, striking out two batters.
For his work he earned the win, upping his record to 2-2 on the season.
Tidbits
Pitching by committee: Through 31 games, only four Pelicans starters have pitched into the sixth inning. In fact, the group has averaged just slightly better than 4 1/3 innings per start. As a result, the bullpen’s load continues to increase, now collectively having thrown 130 innings — just eight less than that of the starting rotation.
Error-prone: A portion of the issue of late for Myrtle Beach starters has been the club’s fielding woes. The Pelicans have committed an error in 10 of their last 12 contests, adding two more to their total in Sunday’s 12-6 loss to Buies Creek.
Mixed bag at the plate: Myrtle Beach is batting .245 as a team following Sunday’s action, third-worst in the Carolina League. However, when its hitters make contact, the Pelicans tend to get the most of it. Through 31 games, the club is second in home runs with 26, while middle of the pack in regard to hits (254) and triples (7).
The week ahead
On deck: Myrtle Beach will make its first trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., for a three-game set with the Dash. Sitting at 11-20, Winston-Salem is last in the Carolina League’s Southern Division, nine games behind Buies Creek.
No team on the circuit has a lower batting average (.238) or hit less home runs (10) than the Dash.
In the hole: The Pelicans renew acquaintances with Lynchburg, to whom the club holds a slim 6-5 advantage in terms of record this season. While the Hillcats have struggled at home — losers in 10 of 16 games — they have played rather well on the road, going 9-3 thus far.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
