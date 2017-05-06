Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Pelicans use big inning to further close gap on Buies Creek

By David Wetzel

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, Buies Creek Astros 4

Turning point

Adonis Paula singled in a pair of runs in the fourth inning to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead and Myrtle Beach added five more – highlighted by an Eddy Martinez three-run home run – in the fifth to pull away.

Offensive star

Pelicans first baseman Matt Rose, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (2-2), who allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in six innings.

Loser: Astros starter Justin Ferrell (2-2), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings..

By the numbers

2Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings

4Total home runs

18Combined strikeouts

Keeping record

Buies Creek 19-11, Myrtle Beach 17-13

Up next

Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

