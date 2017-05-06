Pelicans use big inning to further close gap on Buies Creek

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8, Buies Creek Astros 4
Turning point
Adonis Paula singled in a pair of runs in the fourth inning to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead and Myrtle Beach added five more – highlighted by an Eddy Martinez three-run home run – in the fifth to pull away.
Offensive star
Pelicans first baseman Matt Rose, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (2-2), who allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in six innings.
Loser: Astros starter Justin Ferrell (2-2), who allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings..
By the numbers
2Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings
4Total home runs
18Combined strikeouts
Keeping record
Buies Creek 19-11, Myrtle Beach 17-13
Up next
Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 3:05 p.m. Sunday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
