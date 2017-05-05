Myrtle Beach Pelicans

May 05, 2017 10:29 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans win, gain ground on Buies Creek Astros in standings

By David Wetzel

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Buies Creek Astros

Turning point

After Jesse Hodges tied the game at 1 with a solo home run in the third, the Pelicans added two more in the frame, including the go-ahead run on a RBI double from Carlos Sepulveda.

Offensive star

Hodges, whose only hit was a home run.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliever Dillon Maples (4-0), who struck out three in two hitless innings.

Loser: Astros starter Elieser Hernandez (2-3), who allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six in five innings.

By the numbers

3Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings

11Strikeouts by Buies Creek pitchers

19Combined strikeouts

Keeping record

Buies Creek 19-10, Myrtle Beach 16-13

Up next

Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Saturday

