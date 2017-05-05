Myrtle Beach Pelicans win, gain ground on Buies Creek Astros in standings

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Buies Creek Astros
Turning point
After Jesse Hodges tied the game at 1 with a solo home run in the third, the Pelicans added two more in the frame, including the go-ahead run on a RBI double from Carlos Sepulveda.
Offensive star
Hodges, whose only hit was a home run.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans reliever Dillon Maples (4-0), who struck out three in two hitless innings.
Loser: Astros starter Elieser Hernandez (2-3), who allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six in five innings.
By the numbers
3Games the Pelicans are behind the Astros in the Carolina League Southern Division standings
11Strikeouts by Buies Creek pitchers
19Combined strikeouts
Keeping record
Buies Creek 19-10, Myrtle Beach 16-13
Up next
Buies Creek at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Saturday
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
