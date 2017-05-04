9-run fourth inning all Buies Creek needs to continue mastery of Pelicans

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 9, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4
Turning point
Down 1-0 in the fourth, Buies Creek brought 13 batters to the plate en route to scoring nine runs. In the frame, there were four hits, five walks, an error and a walk. The avalanche of runs also spelled the end of the line for Myrtle Beach starter Thomas Hatch, who left after 3 2/3 innings of work.
Offensive star
Buies Creek right fielder Myles Straw was 3-for-5 on the night, scoring two runs and bringing in another. He was the only Astros player to have a multi-hit game on Thursday.
Decision takers
Winner: Hector Perez (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, giving up four runs — two earned — on three hits. He struck out seven while walking two in the effort.
Loser: Thomas Hatch (0-3) remains without a win this season after going 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs — one earned — on two hits/ He struck out five while walking four.
By the numbers
0 Wins thus far in the 2017 campaign for pitcher Thomas Hatch through six starts.
5 Buies Creek has five wins over Myrtle Beach, including 3 of 4 victories over the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark
5.1 Innings pitched by Pelicans relievers on Thursday, giving up four runs on six hits.
Keeping record
With the loss, Myrtle Beach falls to 15-13. Buies Creek, meanwhile, ups its record to 19-9, opening up a four-game lead in the Carolina League’s Southern Division over the second place Pelicans.
Up next
Myrtle Beach and Buies Creek continue their four-game set with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Justin Steele will take the hill for the Pelicans, while Elieser Hernandez gets the start for the Astros.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
