Sixth inning power surge allows Pelicans to salvage game against Frederick Keys

Final scores
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, (at) Frederick Keys 3
Turning point
Down a run in the sixth, a home run by Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone tied the game at 3-all with Frederick. Two batters later, Daniel Spignola gave the Pelicans the lead for good, his shot to right field allowing them to salvage a game in the series.
Offensive star
Left fielder Daniel Spignola made his lone hit of the day count, sending Ofelky Peralta’s delivery over the right field wall for a home run. For the day, he was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Forced into relief in the second, Casey Bloomquist (2-2) went 3 1/3 innings, scattering not allowing a hit while striking out two to turn the tide in the
Loser: Ofelky Peralta (0-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, and giving up two home runs that decided his – and the Keys’ – fate.
By the numbers
0 Hits in 3 1/3 innings allowed by Myrtle Beach pitcher Casey Bloomquist
2 Home runs in the sixth inning that turned a one-run deficit to a lead for the Pelicans
4 Extra base hits for Myrtle Beach in Wednesday’s win, as well as the number of pitchers used by the Pelicans
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 15-12, while Frederick falls to 14-13 on the season.
Up next
Myrtle Beach returns home to start a three-game set with the Buies Creek Astros. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments