Pelicans' streak of series wins grounded as Frederick takes Tuesday doubleheader

Final scores
Game 1: (At) Frederick Keys 2, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1
Game 2: (At) Frederick Keys 8, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
In the first of the two-game set, a double by Ryan Mountcastle got the bottom half of the sixth inning off to a good start for Frederick. After a Randolph Gassaway single to move Mountcastle to third, a fielding error by Myrtle Beach third baseman Jesse Hodges allowed Mountcastle to score what proved to be the game-winning run. As for the nightcap, a five-run third inning really put the Pelicans behind the 8-ball, and they were never truly able to recover.
Offensive star
Though in a losing effort, Myrtle Beach’s Adonis Paula had a nice night at the plate in game one, going 2-for-3 with a home run.
As for game two, Frederick’s Ryan Mountcastle was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, leading the Keys to an 8-2 win. He also had two runs and an RBI.
Decision takers
Game 1
Winner: Brian Gonzalez (2-2) went 6 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven Myrtle Beach batters in a winning effort.
Loser: Ryan Kellogg (1-1) scattered seven hits while giving up two runs in six innings of work against Frederick on Tuesday.
Game 2
Winner: Cristian Alvarado (2-2) went the distance for the Keys, he gave up two runs on six hits while striking out five Myrtle beach batters.
Loser: Kyle Miller (0-1) gave up seven runs — three earned — in 2 2/3 innings of work, striking out three Frederick batters.
By the numbers
0 The Pelicans were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the doubleheader
3 Runs scored by Myrtle Beach in Tuesday’s doubleheader, and also the number of extra base hits for Frederick’s Ryan Mountcastle
18 Number of Pelicans left on base during Tuesday’s doubleheader
Keeping record
Both Myrtle Beach and Frederick are 14-12 on the season.
Up next
Myrtle Beach and Frederick will play at 11 a.m. in the final game of their three-game series.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments