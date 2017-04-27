Pelicans secure shutout, series sweep of Wilmington Blue Rocks

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Wilmington Blue Rocks 0
Turning point
Up 1-0 in the fifth, the Pelicans added a little insurance. The rally started with a Tyler Pearson double, followed the next batter with a Daniel Spignola triple to bring him in. Two batters later, Bryant Flete also earned a double, allowing Spignola to score.
Offensive star
Designated hitter P.J. Higgins was 2-for-4 with a run scored to help lead Myrtle Beach to a win.
Decision takers
Winner: Adbert Alzolay (2-0) allowed three Wilmington hits in six innings of work. He struck out three, while walking one.
Loser: Cristian Castillo (0-2) scattered seven hits while striking out two Myrtle Beach batters. He gave up four runs — all earned.
By the numbers
3 The Pelicans’ number of games above .500, a season-high
4 Strikeouts for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the game, far below the team’s season average. It also signifies the number of wins in a row for the club
6 Innings of work for Myrtle Beach pitcher Adbert Alzolay
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach moves to 12-9 on the season, winners of three games in a row. Wilmington is 7-13.
Up next
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will travel to Lynchburg, Va., for the first of a three-game set with the Hillcats. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
