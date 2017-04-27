Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 27, 2017 11:30 PM

Pelicans secure shutout, series sweep of Wilmington Blue Rocks

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Wilmington Blue Rocks 0

Turning point

Up 1-0 in the fifth, the Pelicans added a little insurance. The rally started with a Tyler Pearson double, followed the next batter with a Daniel Spignola triple to bring him in. Two batters later, Bryant Flete also earned a double, allowing Spignola to score.

Offensive star

Designated hitter P.J. Higgins was 2-for-4 with a run scored to help lead Myrtle Beach to a win.

Decision takers

Winner: Adbert Alzolay (2-0) allowed three Wilmington hits in six innings of work. He struck out three, while walking one.

Loser: Cristian Castillo (0-2) scattered seven hits while striking out two Myrtle Beach batters. He gave up four runs — all earned.

By the numbers

3 The Pelicans’ number of games above .500, a season-high

4 Strikeouts for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the game, far below the team’s season average. It also signifies the number of wins in a row for the club

6 Innings of work for Myrtle Beach pitcher Adbert Alzolay

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach moves to 12-9 on the season, winners of three games in a row. Wilmington is 7-13.

Up next

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will travel to Lynchburg, Va., for the first of a three-game set with the Hillcats. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season 1:19

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash 0:57

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash
Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season 1:35

Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season

View More Video

Sports Videos