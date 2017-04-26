Hodges’ blast keys Pelicans to big second inning, win over Wilmington

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Wilmington Blue Rocks 3
Turning point
With the Pelicans already up 2-0, a line drive off the bat of third baseman Jesse Hodges sailed over the left field fence for a home run. The following two Myrtle Beach batters would also reach, as Robert Garcia walked and Carlos Sepulveda by way of a throwing error. Consecutive base hits courtesy of Bryant Flete, Trent Giambrone and Eddy Martinez would allow the club to score three more runs in the inning, all but putting things out of reach for Wilmington.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Jesse Hodges was 2-for-4 on the night, both of his hits going for extra bases — a double and a home run.
Decision takers
Winner: Ryan Kellogg (1-0) in his first start of the season went five innings, scattering four hits and allowing three runs. He struck out four Wilmington batters in the game.
Loser: In four innings of work, Wilmington’s A.J. Puckett allowed seven runs — five earned — on 10 hits. He struck out two, while walking three.
By the numbers
0 Walks by Myrtle Beach starter Ryan Kellogg in his first start of the season on Wednesday night.
2 Extra base hits by the Pelicans on Wednesday night, both earned by third baseman Jesse Hodges.
11 Number of hits by the Pelicans in Wednesday’s game with Wilmington.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach moves to 11-9 on the season, winners of three games in a row. Wilmington is 7-12.
Up next
The Pelicans go for a series sweep over Wilmington on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
