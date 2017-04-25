Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally back to beat Wilmington Blue Rocks

By David Wetzel

Final score

(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Wilmington Blue Rocks 6

Turning point

After the Blue Rocks took the lead with three runs in the top of the eighth, the Pelicans answered with four in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run triple by Robert Garcia, before holding off Wilmington in the ninth.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Alamo, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored

Decision takers

By the numbers

1At-bats by Garcia

7Total runs scored in the eighth inning

11Strikeouts by Wilmington pitchers

Keeping record

Wilmington 7-10, Myrtle Beach 10-9

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

