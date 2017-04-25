Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally back to beat Wilmington Blue Rocks

Final score
(At) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Wilmington Blue Rocks 6
Turning point
After the Blue Rocks took the lead with three runs in the top of the eighth, the Pelicans answered with four in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run triple by Robert Garcia, before holding off Wilmington in the ninth.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Alamo, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored
Decision takers
Winner: xxx
Loser: xxx
By the numbers
1At-bats by Garcia
7Total runs scored in the eighth inning
11Strikeouts by Wilmington pitchers
Keeping record
Wilmington 7-10, Myrtle Beach 10-9
Up next
Myrtle Beach hosts the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments