April 23, 2017 7:56 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally in ninth inning for comeback win over Down East Wood Ducks

By David Wetzel

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, (at) Down East Wood Ducks 4

Turning point

Tyler Pearson scored on a throwing error to give the Pelicans the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, where Myrtle Beach scored four total runs, including a pair of insurance scores on a double from Daniel Spingola. The Pelicans had trailed 4-1 through six innings before getting within a run with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Offensive star

Spingola, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliver Craig Brooks (1-0), who allowed two hits and struck out four in two shutout innings. James Norwood picked up his second safter after allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Loser: Wood Ducks reliever Blake Bass (1-1), who allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning.

By the numbers

4Unearned runs in the game

5Consecutive scoreless innings for the Down East offense to end the game

17Combined strikeouts

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 9-9, Down East 8-10

Up next

Myrtle Beach is off Monday before beginning a three-game road series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

