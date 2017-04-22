Down East Wood Ducks use long ball to pull away from Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
Down East Wood Ducks 8, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
With the game tied at 2, Josh Morgan led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a single by Adonis Paula to give the Wood Ducks the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Down East added five more runs in the seventh, highlighted by home runs from Josh Altmann, Eduard Pinto and Josh Morgan.
Offensive star
Morgan, who came a double away from hitting for the cycle.
Decision takers
Winner: Down East starter Brett Martin (1-1), who allowed two unearned runs on six hits and struck out six batters in six innings.
Loser: Pelicans reliever Jeremy Null (0-1), who allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.
By the numbers
3Home runs by Down East
5Runs by the Wood Ducks in the seventh inning
22Combined strikeouts
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 8-9, Down East 8-9
Up next
Myrtle Beach plays at Down East at 2 p.m. Sunday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments