April 22, 2017 9:20 PM

Down East Wood Ducks use long ball to pull away from Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

Final score

Down East Wood Ducks 8, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

With the game tied at 2, Josh Morgan led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a single by Adonis Paula to give the Wood Ducks the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Down East added five more runs in the seventh, highlighted by home runs from Josh Altmann, Eduard Pinto and Josh Morgan.

Offensive star

Morgan, who came a double away from hitting for the cycle.

Decision takers

Winner: Down East starter Brett Martin (1-1), who allowed two unearned runs on six hits and struck out six batters in six innings.

Loser: Pelicans reliever Jeremy Null (0-1), who allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

3Home runs by Down East

5Runs by the Wood Ducks in the seventh inning

22Combined strikeouts

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 8-9, Down East 8-9

Up next

Myrtle Beach plays at Down East at 2 p.m. Sunday.

