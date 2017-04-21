Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 21, 2017 9:50 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally past Down East Wood Ducks

By David Wetzel

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, (at) Down East Wood Ducks 3

Turning point

Entering the frame in a 1-all tie, Jesse Hodges doubled in two runs and Tyler Pearson plated another as the Pelicans scored three in the top of the seventh en route to finishing off a come-from-behind victory over the Wood Ducks.

Offensive star

Hodges, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans reliever Dillon Maples (3-0), who allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings.

Loser: Wood Ducks starter Wes Benjamin (0-2), who allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

By the numbers

9Wood Ducks players left on base

12Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

20Total hits

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach 8-8, Down East 7-9

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts Down East at 6 p.m. Saturday.

