Myrtle Beach Pelicans rally past Down East Wood Ducks

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6, (at) Down East Wood Ducks 3
Turning point
Entering the frame in a 1-all tie, Jesse Hodges doubled in two runs and Tyler Pearson plated another as the Pelicans scored three in the top of the seventh en route to finishing off a come-from-behind victory over the Wood Ducks.
Offensive star
Hodges, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans reliever Dillon Maples (3-0), who allowed one hit and struck out four in two innings.
Loser: Wood Ducks starter Wes Benjamin (0-2), who allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
By the numbers
9Wood Ducks players left on base
12Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
20Total hits
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach 8-8, Down East 7-9
Up next
Myrtle Beach hosts Down East at 6 p.m. Saturday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
