Fifth inning explosion keys Pelicans to win in series opener at Down East Wood Ducks

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 11, Down East Wood Ducks 7
Turning point
Down 4-1 in the fifth, the Pelicans’ rally started with Tyler Pearson being hit on a pitch by Down East starter Jeffrey Springs. He would proceed to walk Bryant Flete, before Robert Garcia advanced the runners to second and third on a sacrifice bunt. Pearson would come home by way of a Wood Ducks error, right before a Connor Myers triple off the wall would allow Myrtle Beach’s two base runners to come home, thus tying the game. After Springs walked Trent Giambrone, Eddy Martinez would put the Pelicans up for good with a 3-run homer.
Offensive star
Though only 1-for-5 on the night, Eddy Martin’s 3-run homer gave the Pelicans a lead they would not relinquish. Matt Rose was also 2-for-4 on the night with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI, while Jesse Hodges was also 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Decision takers
Winner: Coming on in relief of starter Casey Bloomquist, Tommy Thorpe pitched 2 1/3 innings. He yielded a run on one hit, striking out two and walking one.
Loser: Jeffrey Springs was the victim of one big inning by the Pelicans, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
By the numbers
3Home runs hit by the Pelicans Thursday night
12Hits for the Pelicans against Down East pitchers Thursday night
15Strikeouts for Myrtle Beach, along with the number of baserunners stranded in the game
Keeping record
Both teams are 7-8.
Up next
Myrtle Beach again is in Kinston, N.C., taking on the Down East Wood Ducks in the second of a four-game series between the clubs. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
