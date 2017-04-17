Pelicans unable to hold lead, fall to Carolina League’s best team, Buies Creek

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
After Jason Martin tied the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, the Astros went up on an RBI single by Myles Straw and pushed the lead to 4-2 on a run-scoring single by Kyle Tucker.
Offensive star
Buies Creek’s Dexture McCall, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Decision takers
Winner: Astros reliever Akeem Bostick (2-0), who allowed one hit and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch (0-2), who allowed four runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
2Pelicans double plays
4Number of scoreless innings straight to end the game
10Strikeouts by Astros pitchers
Keeping record
Buies Creek 9-3, Myrtle Beach 5-7
Up next
Myrtle Beach hosts Buies Creek at 7:05 Tuesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
