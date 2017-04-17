Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 17, 2017 10:17 PM

Pelicans unable to hold lead, fall to Carolina League’s best team, Buies Creek

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Buies Creek Astros 4, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

After Jason Martin tied the game at 2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, the Astros went up on an RBI single by Myles Straw and pushed the lead to 4-2 on a run-scoring single by Kyle Tucker.

Offensive star

Buies Creek’s Dexture McCall, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Decision takers

Winner: Astros reliever Akeem Bostick (2-0), who allowed one hit and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch (0-2), who allowed four runs and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

2Pelicans double plays

4Number of scoreless innings straight to end the game

10Strikeouts by Astros pitchers

Keeping record

Buies Creek 9-3, Myrtle Beach 5-7

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts Buies Creek at 7:05 Tuesday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season 1:19

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash 0:57

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash
Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season 1:35

Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season

View More Video

Sports Videos