April 16, 2017 8:53 PM

Pelicans’ comeback attempt against Hillcats falls short on ring ceremony night

By David Wetzel

Final score

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4

Turning point

Willi Castro broke a 3-all tie with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh and the Hillcats held on to beat the Pelicans on a night that included a pregame ring ceremony for Myrtle Beach personnel.

Offensive star

Myrtle Beach’s Trent Giambrone, who went 3-for-4.

Decision takers

Winner: Hillcats starter matt Esparza, who allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out three in seven innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay, who allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings.

By the numbers

1The Pelicans got one run in the bottom of the ninth and the game ended with a runner stranded on third base

3Myrtle Beach’s Matt Rose hit his third home run of the season

21Combined hits

Keeping record

Lynchburg 5-6, Myrtle Beach 5-6

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts Buies Creek at 7:05 Monday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

