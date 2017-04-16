Astros? Wood Ducks? Carolina League expansion means new opponents for Pelicans

With each trip, the miles between Myrtle Beach and the Pelicans’ next Carolina League destination become all the more familiar.
Though towns like Winston-Salem, N.C., Frederick, Md., and Wilmington, Del., are largely known to the masses, the Class A- Advanced circuit allows players — and fans, for that matter — the opportunity to get acquainted with smaller locales the like of Zebulon, N.C. and Woodbridge, Va.
As the California League contracted two clubs this past offseason, it allowed the Carolina League an opportunity to expand, welcoming a new market and renewing an old bond with another.
As the 2017 Carolina League season commenced, the Buies Creek Astros and Down East Wood Ducks joined the league.
“It is two really good farm systems we’ve added,” said Myrtle Beach Pelicans general manager Andy Milovich. “It is a chance for our guys to see different teams in a year.”
As many as 12 teams have competed in the Carolina League in a given year. The past several years, however, it has fielded eight clubs.
With 10 teams, the regional circuit now extends from Delaware to the Grand Strand.
“In an eight-team league, teams see each other more frequently than player development folks would like,” Milovich said. “From our perspective, the addition of teams balances things out both on the field and in travel.”
An affiliate of the Houston Astros, the Buies Creek club will play its first two seasons at Campbell University’s Jim Perry Stadium. It will be the league’s smallest stadium, seating only 1,000 people.
Through 10 games, the Astros are 8-2 — best in the Carolina League. Among the prospects for whom the franchise regards highly are outfielders Kyle Tucker and Jason Martin, as well as pitchers Franklin Perez and Framber Valdez.
In 2019, the team will move to a new $33 million ballpark in downtown Fayetteville, N.C., the start of a 30-year relationship between the municipality and the Carolina League.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans general manager Andy Milovich
The Astros will make their first visit to Myrtle Beach on Monday, the start of a three-game series with the Pelicans.
Once home to the Kinston (N.C.) Indians, Grainger Stadium now serves as the home of the Down East Wood Ducks. An affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the club is also playing in its first season in the Carolina League.
“It’s sort of funny, as a lot of teams have moved toward using regions rather than cities or states as locations for their clubs,” Milovich said. “Down East did a good job in describing their region, and more importantly is a good operation and solid farm system.”
A pair of lefties in Brett Martin and Joe Palumbo lead the Wood Ducks pitching staff, while infielder Josh Morgan and Jairo Beras are two of the team’s other top prospects.
In addition to the new clubs, the Carolina Mudcats also made a few changes in the offseason. Its two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves ending last year, the Mudcats are now under the Milwaukee Brewers’ umbrella.
“I spent a couple years with the Brewers when we opened a ballpark in West Virginia,” Milovich said. “They have a really strong farm system, so we should see a lot of talent coming to play in Myrtle Beach.”
Certainly, the opportunity to play at different ballparks is quite the perk of the job. Still, for Pelicans players the comfort of home remains undefeated.
“We were on the road for seven days, so it was great to be back home,” said Myrtle Beach pitcher Tommy Thorpe. “It’s great feeling giving back to the community in Myrtle Beach, and so far they’ve made playing baseball the toughest thing for us. They’ve welcomed us with open arms.”
