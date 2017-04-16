Week in Review: Making SportsCenter’s Top 10 part of up-and-down week for Pelicans

Welcome to the first installment of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ baseball Week in Review. Each week, I will take a look back at the Pelicans’ performances, pull out some of those that stood out from the rest and provide a preview for the following week of baseball in the Carolina League.
The week that was…
Guess it’s fair to say the ups and downs of the past week have caught up to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Through 10 games, the club’s record sits at 5-5. The 2017 season opened with the Pelicans taking three of four games from the Lynchburg Hillcats, before losing two of their next three contests against the Buies Creek Astros. Taking the field for the first time this season at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, Myrtle Beach pitchers struck out 11 batters en route to a 4-0 win. Lynchburg returned the favor the following two nights, leaving the Pelicans hoping to salvage a split in Sunday’s series finale.
Player of the Week
Catcher Tyler Alamo: With P.J. Higgins getting a bulk of the action behind the plate, the Cypress, Calif., native has largely been relegated to duty as the Pelicans’ designated hitter early on this season. Nevertheless, he is making the most of the opportunity given, hitting .348. He has a team-high three doubles. His biggest hit thus far came on April 11 against Buies Creek, Alamo sending an Elieser Hernandez delivery over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. The game tied at the time, his shot offered the Pelicans a lead it would not relinquish.
Starting Pitcher of the Week
Left-hander Justin Steele: After losing to Lynchburg in his previous start, the Myrtle Beach lefty saved his best stuff for the hometown crowd Thursday night. In the game, he gave up two hits while striking out six Hillcat batters in five innings of work. Of his 68 pitches, 45 went for strikes. His first trip to the bump was riddled with bad luck, Steele scattering four hits and four runs — one earned — in four innings of work. Currently, he leads all Pelicans starters in ERA.
Top 3 moments
1. No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10, No. 1 in our hearts: Fans weren’t the only ones leaving TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark with an opening night memory on Thursday. Myrtle Beach center fielder Connor Myers added a token of his own to the good old memory bank. With the Pelicans up 1-0 in the second over Lynchburg, the Old Dominion alum was forced to think quickly as a hot shot from Lynchburg Hillcats catcher Sicnarf Loopstok zipped his direction. Acting off of instinct alone, Myers dove just before getting to the warning track, securing the catch in the process. For his effort, the 23-year-old outfielder received national accolades, being voted No. 2 in ESPN Sports Center’s Top 10 plays Thursday. More importantly, it helped the Pelicans in a 4-0 win over the Hillcats.
2. Weird ending works in Pelicans’ favor: Not every run is created equally, but still goes on the board all the same. In the eighth inning of its game with Lynchburg on March 31, Myrtle Beach scored a run without notching a base hit. Jesse Hodges walked to begin the frame, later scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1. In the ninth, a Matt Rose groundout brought home catcher P.J. Higgins for what proved to be the game’s winning run.
3. Remember the (Tyler) Alamo: With the Pelicans’ game against Buies Creek tied at 3, designated hitter Tyler Alamo’s 2-run home run allowed his team to seize control of the game, one in which Myrtle Beach was able to pull out 7-3. For the day, Alamo was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
Tidbits
Impressive streak ends: The Pelicans saw an impressive streak of theirs come to a close last weekend. Coming into the series, In its previous seven regular-season series, Myrtle Beach had not suffered a loss. However, the Astros did away with that, the Carolina League expansion club winning two of three games.
Trying to find their stroke: While Myrtle Beach’s pitching staff has done its job by and large, its hitting is taking a little more time to come around. Through 10 games, the Pelicans hold a team batting average of .219 — second to last among teams in the Carolina League. Though not expected to be a power-hitting ball club, Myrtle Beach is middle of the pack in regard to home runs. However, when it comes to extra base hits, the team is near the bottom with a total of 21. Only Carolina (18), Lynchburg (19) and Wilmington (20) have less.
Still flawless: Opposing hitters have found Myrtle Beach reliever Jordan Minch rather unhittable for the past year. The trend has remained the same this season, as in three appearances he has given up two hits and a pair of walks. He has struck out five batters in 4 1/3 innings of work. In totality, the Pelicans’ bullpen yielded its first run of the season Saturday night.
The week ahead
On deck: After concluding its series with Lynchburg on Sunday, the Pelicans welcome Buies Creek to Myrtle Beach for a three-game set. Through 10 games, the outfield tandem of Kyle Tucker and Jason Martin have lived up to the expectation of top prospects. Tucker is third on the club with a .343 batting average, while leading Buies Creek with five doubles, two home runs and 11 runs batted in. A solid contact hitter, Martin is batting .314. All but one of his base hits has been of the single variety. The Astros’ pitching staff has been equally potent, led by West Florence alum Akeem Bostick, who has in 11 innings of work given up four hits and no runs. He has struck out nine and walked three. Equally impressive has been Yoanys Quiala, who has yielded five hits and no runs while striking out 13 in two wins this season.
In the hole: On the heels of Buies Creek’s first trip to TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, Myrtle Beach heads north and west to Kinston, N.C., to take on the Down East Wood Ducks. Joe Palumbo is the club’s most-talked about prospect, having yielded a mere three hits and three runs — one earned — in nine innings of work. Fellow starter Brett Martin is also highly regarded in the Rangers organization, and his performance has lived up to it. In his lone appearance, the lefty gave up only three hits and an earned run in a no decision. Infielder Josh Morgan is still seeking to round in to form, batting .172 through nine games.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Results from the past week
Thursday, April 6: Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 2
Friday, April 7: Myrtle Beach 2, Lynchburg 1
Saturday, April 8: Lynchburg 6, Myrtle Beach 1
Sunday, April 9: Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 3
Monday, April 10: Buies Creek 3, Myrtle Beach 2
Tuesday, April 11: Myrtle Beach 7, Buies Creek 3
Wednesday, April 12: Buies Creek 5, Myrtle Beach 1
Thursday, April 13: Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 0
Friday, April 14: Lynchburg 5, Myrtle Beach 2
Saturday, April 15: Lynchburg 5, Myrtle Beach 3
Comments