April 15, 2017 10:05 PM

Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ rally comes up short against Lynchburg Hillcats

By David Wetzel

Final score

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3

Turning point

With the game tied at 1, Anthony Miller doubled in a run and Sam Haggerty singled in another to give the Hillcats at lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Pelicans rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth via a two-run double by Jesse Hodges, but that was as close as they could get.

Offensive star

Hodges, who was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Decision takers

Winner: Lynchburg starter Shao-Ching Chiang (1-1), who allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in seven innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Casey Bloomquist (0-2), who allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out four in four innings.

By the numbers

2The Pelicans left two runners on base – on the corners – in the ninth

.500Pelicans’ winning percentage through 10 games

14Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers

Keeping record

Lynchburg 4-6, Myrtle Beach 5-5

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts Lynchburg at 6:05 Sunday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

