Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ rally comes up short against Lynchburg Hillcats

Final score
Lynchburg Hillcats 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3
Turning point
With the game tied at 1, Anthony Miller doubled in a run and Sam Haggerty singled in another to give the Hillcats at lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Pelicans rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth via a two-run double by Jesse Hodges, but that was as close as they could get.
Offensive star
Hodges, who was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Decision takers
Winner: Lynchburg starter Shao-Ching Chiang (1-1), who allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in seven innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Casey Bloomquist (0-2), who allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out four in four innings.
By the numbers
2The Pelicans left two runners on base – on the corners – in the ninth
.500Pelicans’ winning percentage through 10 games
14Strikeouts by Pelicans pitchers
Keeping record
Lynchburg 4-6, Myrtle Beach 5-5
Up next
Myrtle Beach hosts Lynchburg at 6:05 Sunday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
