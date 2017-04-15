‘Girl power’: Danielle Kitrilakis’ ballpark recital another feat over Down syndrome

On a daily basis, the face of Danielle Kitrilakis is one of the first many fans see upon walking into TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
Few will remember it, though, their focus set on the taste of a cold beverage and juicy hot dog, all while enjoying a great night at the old ballgame.
Despite being diagnosed with Down syndrome shortly after birth, Kitrilakis has not allowed her condition to define her. Already having checked activities ranging from golf and karate to swimming and equestrian off her list, she added another Saturday night.
Prior to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ Carolina League fixture with Lynchburg, Kitrilakis led the thousands in attendance in the national anthem. On a night in which the Chicago Cubs’ farm club tipped their cap to athletes associated with Special Olympics, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was something the Myrtle Beach resident did not take lightly — even if there were a few jitters.
“I was nervous, but I had been practicing for a while,” she said. “I have a little girl power in me.”
Approximately one in 700 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Intellectual disability, a characteristic facial appearance and weak muscle tone often are trademark effects of those diagnosed with the condition.
I am different, but I don’t want Down syndrome or some other condition to define me or them. I just want to see them feel better about themselves and not feel limited by anything.
Danielle Kitrilakis
Kitrilakis has done well to manage her case, taking part in as many activities as a day will allow.
“From about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., I’m part of the SOS Healthcare program,” she said. “They’re really good at what they do. I just like going, and the different activities make it fun. From swimming to softball, you name it … I’m trying it.”
She also serves as a fitness instructor at a local Gold’s Gym.
Certainly, a good portion of Kitrilakis’ activities are for her own personal welfare. But such drive goes well beyond herself, as she hopes others can gain a measure of confidence seeing her succeed.
“Honestly, I don’t ever think she ever lived life in a shell,” Kitrilakis’ mother, Karen, said. “She just tends to radiate confidence.”
Said Kitrilakis: “I’m an athlete as well. So I’m hoping that once they see me do something, they can get interested and inspired as well. I am different, but I don’t want Down syndrome or some other condition to define me or them. I just want to see them feel better about themselves and not feel limited by anything.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments