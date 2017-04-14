Lynchburg Hillcats use long ball to top Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Final score
Lynchburg Hillcats 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
Leading 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Daniel Salters in the fourth, the Hillcats padded their lead on a three-run home run by Anthony Miller. It proved important as the Pelicans struck back with a pair in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run from Matt Rose.
Offensive star
Rose, who finished 2-for-4
Decision takers
Winner: Lynchburg starter Jared Robinson (1-1), who allowed four hits in five shutout innings.
Loser: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-1), who allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.
By the numbers
2Errors by Lynchburg
5Extra-base hits in the game, with three of them being home runs
10.13Pelicans reliever Jeremy Null’s ERA after allowing three runs in 2 2/3 innings Friday
Keeping record
Lynchburg 3-6, Myrtle Beach 5-4
Up next
Myrtle Beach hosts Lynchburg at 7:05 Saturday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
