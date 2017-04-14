Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 14, 2017 10:33 PM

Lynchburg Hillcats use long ball to top Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Lynchburg Hillcats 5, (at) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

Leading 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Daniel Salters in the fourth, the Hillcats padded their lead on a three-run home run by Anthony Miller. It proved important as the Pelicans struck back with a pair in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run from Matt Rose.

Offensive star

Rose, who finished 2-for-4

Decision takers

Winner: Lynchburg starter Jared Robinson (1-1), who allowed four hits in five shutout innings.

Loser: Pelicans starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-1), who allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.

By the numbers

2Errors by Lynchburg

5Extra-base hits in the game, with three of them being home runs

10.13Pelicans reliever Jeremy Null’s ERA after allowing three runs in 2 2/3 innings Friday

Keeping record

Lynchburg 3-6, Myrtle Beach 5-4

Up next

Myrtle Beach hosts Lynchburg at 7:05 Saturday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season 1:19

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash 0:57

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out Winston-Salem Dash
Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season 1:35

Myrtle Beach Pelicans get ready for season

View More Video

Sports Videos