Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 13, 2017 10:34 PM

Steele, Pelicans pitchers strike out 11, shut out Lynchburg for win in home opener

By Joe L. Hughes II

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 0

Turning point

Up 2-0, the Pelicans put the game away for all intents and purposes with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. A single by shortstop Trent Giambrone brought in one of the runs, while Matt Rose’s double brought in the final run of the night for Myrtle Beach.

Offensive star

Second baseman Carlos Sepulveda was 3-for-4 on the night, scoring one of the Pelicans’ four runs.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Justin Steele went five innings, striking out six while walking one to help lead the Pelicans to a win in their home opener.

Loser: Triston McKenzie scattered six hits in five innings of work, giving up two runs. He struck out five in a losing effort.

By the numbers

3 Number of hits on the night for the Lynchburg Hillcats — the same number notched by Myrtle Beach shortstop Carlos Sepulveda.

4 Pelicans wins over Lynchburg in five games this season.

11 Number of strikeouts on the night by the Pelicans pitching staff. Coincidentally, it was the same number of hits earned by Myrtle Beach hitters as well.

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach improves to 5-3 on the season, while Lynchburg falls to 2-6.

Up next

The teams return for the second game of their four-game set at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Oscar De La Cruz — a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs farm system — will take the ball for the Pelicans, looking to go 2-0 on the season.

