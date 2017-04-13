Steele, Pelicans pitchers strike out 11, shut out Lynchburg for win in home opener

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 0
Turning point
Up 2-0, the Pelicans put the game away for all intents and purposes with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. A single by shortstop Trent Giambrone brought in one of the runs, while Matt Rose’s double brought in the final run of the night for Myrtle Beach.
Offensive star
Second baseman Carlos Sepulveda was 3-for-4 on the night, scoring one of the Pelicans’ four runs.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s Justin Steele went five innings, striking out six while walking one to help lead the Pelicans to a win in their home opener.
Loser: Triston McKenzie scattered six hits in five innings of work, giving up two runs. He struck out five in a losing effort.
By the numbers
3 Number of hits on the night for the Lynchburg Hillcats — the same number notched by Myrtle Beach shortstop Carlos Sepulveda.
4 Pelicans wins over Lynchburg in five games this season.
11 Number of strikeouts on the night by the Pelicans pitching staff. Coincidentally, it was the same number of hits earned by Myrtle Beach hitters as well.
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach improves to 5-3 on the season, while Lynchburg falls to 2-6.
Up next
The teams return for the second game of their four-game set at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Oscar De La Cruz — a top prospect in the Chicago Cubs farm system — will take the ball for the Pelicans, looking to go 2-0 on the season.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
