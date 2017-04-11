Alamo leads way as Pelicans hand Astros first loss of season

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Buies Creek Astros 3
Turning point
With the game tied at 3, Tyler Alamo homered and P.J. Higgins drove in a run on a hit by pitch as the Pelicans took control to even the series at one game apiece.
Offensive star
Alamo, who went 2-for-4 and scored three runs
Decision takers
Winner: Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay, who allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Loser: Buies Creek starter Elieser Hernandez, who allowed five runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
By the numbers
1Losses for Buies Creek this season
19Combined hits in the game
12.00Hernandez’s ERA
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 4-2 on the season, while Buies Creek is 5-1.
Up next
Myrtle Beach takes on Buies Creek in the third contest of a three-game series beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
