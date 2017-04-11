Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Alamo leads way as Pelicans hand Astros first loss of season

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7, Buies Creek Astros 3

Turning point

With the game tied at 3, Tyler Alamo homered and P.J. Higgins drove in a run on a hit by pitch as the Pelicans took control to even the series at one game apiece.

Offensive star

Alamo, who went 2-for-4 and scored three runs

Decision takers

Winner: Pelicans starter Adbert Alzolay, who allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Loser: Buies Creek starter Elieser Hernandez, who allowed five runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

By the numbers

1Losses for Buies Creek this season

19Combined hits in the game

12.00Hernandez’s ERA

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 4-2 on the season, while Buies Creek is 5-1.

Up next

Myrtle Beach takes on Buies Creek in the third contest of a three-game series beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

