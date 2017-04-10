Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Pelicans shut down, unable to hand Buies Creek Astros their first loss

By Joe L. Hughes II

Final score

Buies Creek Astros 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Turning point

Buies Creek’s Jason Martin singled in Johnny Sewald, who doubled to start the inning, to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fith.

Offensive star

Sewald, who made the most of his one hit.

Decision takers

Winner: Astros reliever Yoanys Quiala (1-0) allowed one hit in four innings while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Casey Bloomquist (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.

By the numbers

16

Total strikeouts by Astros pitchers

2

Hits by the Pelicans

1.000

Buies Creek’s winning percentage

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 3-2 on the season, while Buies Creek is 5-0.

Up next

Myrtle Beach takes on Buies Creek in the second contest of a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

