Pelicans shut down, unable to hand Buies Creek Astros their first loss

Final score
Buies Creek Astros 3, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Turning point
Buies Creek’s Jason Martin singled in Johnny Sewald, who doubled to start the inning, to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fith.
Offensive star
Sewald, who made the most of his one hit.
Decision takers
Winner: Astros reliever Yoanys Quiala (1-0) allowed one hit in four innings while striking out eight to pick up the win.
Loser: Myrtle Beach starter Casey Bloomquist (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.
By the numbers
16
Total strikeouts by Astros pitchers
2
Hits by the Pelicans
1.000
Buies Creek’s winning percentage
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 3-2 on the season, while Buies Creek is 5-0.
Up next
Myrtle Beach takes on Buies Creek in the second contest of a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
