Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 9, 2017 9:02 PM

Hillcats threaten late, but Pelicans close door just in time to clinch series

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 3

Turning point

Lynchburg’s Sam Haggerty plated a run on a two-out triple and scored on a Ka’ai Tom single in the next at-bat, but Pelicans reliever Scott Effross got Connor Marabell to line out and end the game, leaving the Hillcats a run short in a Myrtle Beach series-clinching victory.

Offensive star

Pelicans third baseman Matt Rose went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-0), who allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five in five shutout innings.

Loser: Lynchburg starter Jared Robinson (0-1), who allowed two runs on six hits in four innings.

By the numbers

21

Total hits by the teams

7

Scoreless innings by Myrtle Beach pitching before the Hillcats got on the board in the eighth

.500

Batting average of Lynchburg’s Martin Cervenka through eight at-bats this season

Keeping record

Myrtle Beach is 3-1 on the season, while Lynchburg is 1-3.

Up next

Myrtle Beach heads to Buies Creek to take on the Astros in the first of a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Related content

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season

View more video

Sports Videos