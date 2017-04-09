Hillcats threaten late, but Pelicans close door just in time to clinch series

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 3
Turning point
Lynchburg’s Sam Haggerty plated a run on a two-out triple and scored on a Ka’ai Tom single in the next at-bat, but Pelicans reliever Scott Effross got Connor Marabell to line out and end the game, leaving the Hillcats a run short in a Myrtle Beach series-clinching victory.
Offensive star
Pelicans third baseman Matt Rose went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-0), who allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five in five shutout innings.
Loser: Lynchburg starter Jared Robinson (0-1), who allowed two runs on six hits in four innings.
By the numbers
21
Total hits by the teams
7
Scoreless innings by Myrtle Beach pitching before the Hillcats got on the board in the eighth
.500
Batting average of Lynchburg’s Martin Cervenka through eight at-bats this season
Keeping record
Myrtle Beach is 3-1 on the season, while Lynchburg is 1-3.
Up next
Myrtle Beach heads to Buies Creek to take on the Astros in the first of a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
