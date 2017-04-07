Pelicans use small ball to earn come-from-behind win over Hillcats

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, Lynchburg Hillcats 1
Turning point
Trailing 1-0 through seven innings, the Pelicans knotted the score on a wild pitch that scored Jesse Hodges in the top of the eighth. Myrtle Beach took the lead when P.J. Higgins scored on a Matt Rose groundout in the ninth.
Offensive star
Rose finished without a hit but provided the lone RBI for the Pelicans.
Decision takers
Winner: Myrtle Beach’s James Norwood allowed one hit in two scoreless innings of relief to improve to 1-0. Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch earned a no-decision after allowing one unearned run on one hit in five innings.
Loser: Kieran Lovegrove suffered the loss in relief after allowing one run on one hit in an inning.
By the numbers
5
Total hits in the game
2
Total RBIs in the game
0
Earned runs allowed by Hatch
Up next
Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg return to the diamond for the third game of the teams’ four-game set at Calvin Falwell Field. First pitch is at 6 p.m.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
