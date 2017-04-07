Myrtle Beach Pelicans

April 7, 2017 10:02 PM

Pelicans use small ball to earn come-from-behind win over Hillcats

By David Wetzel

Final score

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2, Lynchburg Hillcats 1

Turning point

Trailing 1-0 through seven innings, the Pelicans knotted the score on a wild pitch that scored Jesse Hodges in the top of the eighth. Myrtle Beach took the lead when P.J. Higgins scored on a Matt Rose groundout in the ninth.

Offensive star

Rose finished without a hit but provided the lone RBI for the Pelicans.

Decision takers

Winner: Myrtle Beach’s James Norwood allowed one hit in two scoreless innings of relief to improve to 1-0. Pelicans starter Thomas Hatch earned a no-decision after allowing one unearned run on one hit in five innings.

Loser: Kieran Lovegrove suffered the loss in relief after allowing one run on one hit in an inning.

By the numbers

5

Total hits in the game

2

Total RBIs in the game

0

Earned runs allowed by Hatch

Up next

Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg return to the diamond for the third game of the teams’ four-game set at Calvin Falwell Field. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

