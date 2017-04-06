Myrtle Beach Pelicans pick up where they left off, downing Lynchburg in 2017 opener

Final score
Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4, Lynchburg Hillcats 2
Turning point
After Lynchburg trimmed the Pelicans’ lead to one, an Eddy Martinez ground ball through the middle of the infield allowed Connor Myers to score. Not only did it give Myrtle Beach a 4-2 lead, it shifted momentum back in its direction en route to a win on opening night.
Opening statement
A club expected to manufacture runs, the Pelicans earned them in short order on Thursday night. Trent Giambrone and Daniel Spingola each hit home runs in the second, staking Myrtle Beach to a 3-0 lead.
Offensive star
Myrtle Beach right fielder Eddy Martinez was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead his team to a victory over Lynchburg on opening night.
Decision takers
Winner: Adbert Alzolay pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits to pick up the win. He struck out five, and walked a pair.
Loser: Matt Esparza allowed three runs in four innings, scattering six hits while striking out three.
By the numbers
13
The number wasn’t lucky at all for Lynchburg, which struck out 13 times in the game.
4
Combined home runs hit in the game by Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg.
Up next
Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg return to the diamond for the second game of the teams’ four-game set at Calvin Falwell Field. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m., with right-hander Thomas Hatch making his debut against Hillcats lefty Thomas Pannone.
